Pratt & Whitney aims to supply 20-25 engines every month to India for next three months: Sources

Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 23, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST

The company, which provides aircraft engines to around 200 Airbus A320Neo flown by Go First and IndiGo, is aiming to clear its backlog of engine deliveries by end of FY2022-23. Over 50 aircraft of Go First and IndiGo have been grounded due to lack of engines and spare parts. IndiGo has begun leasing to meet demand, while Go First is struggling to meet capacity and maintain its schedule.

IndiGo is one of Airbus biggest customers

Top officials of Pratt & Whitney (P&W) have assured officials from IndiGo and Go First that they will aim to supply around 20-25 engines every month from December for the next three months, sources aware of the ongoing discussion told Moneycontrol.

"Pratt & Whitney has come up with a three-month action plan with Indian airlines in order to address the issue of grounded aircraft," a senior official close to the engine-maker, said.

Another official aware of P&W’s plans said that the company was aiming to clear its backlog of engine deliveries by the end of the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March).

According to a Go First official, the airline expects delivery of up to 16 engines by the end of November.

Rick Deurloo, President of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines, had in April, said the engine-maker is about 70 engines behind its previous delivery plan.

In India, more than 50 aircraft of Go First and IndiGo have been grounded due to a lack of engines and spare parts.