PowerWatch | Country's power demand falls by 24 GW over the weekend

Sweta Goswami
May 01, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

With rains predicted till May 3, the power demand is likely to remain below 200 GW until then.

The country witnessed a peak power demand of 173 gigawatts (GW) on April 30, which was a drop of 24GW from the demand of 197 GW on April 28, data from Grid-India showed.

The reduction is attributable to rains and thunderstorms in several parts of the country leading to a drop in temperature, which were lower than normal for this time of the year. The country's power demand had started to rise again between April 24 and April 27, However, as a western disturbance hit Delhi and other parts of north and eastern India, the temperatures fell subsequently leading to a fall in power demand from April 28.

With rains predicted till May 3, the power demand is likely to remain below 200 GW until then.

On April 28, the peak power demand stood at 197 GW (197,000 MW) while the peak demand deficit (demand that could not be met) stood at 547 MW while the demand. On April 29, the demand was 188.8 GW while the deficit was 361 MW. On April 30, the demand plummeted to 173 GW and the deficit was 475 MW.