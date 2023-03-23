 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Potential TikTok ban sends advertisers scrambling

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

When TikTok's Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress for the first time on Thursday, advertisers will be closely watching his appearance for news as well as the reaction of lawmakers, several ad agencies told Reuters.

TikTok has become a flash point among rising U.S.-China tensions in recent months as U.S. politicians raised concerns that parent company ByteDance Ltd. could be compelled to hand over American users data to Beijing or use the app to influence the 165 million Americans, and more than 2 billion users globally, who have downloaded it. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Advertisers are seeking any assurances from TikTok, the viral app that helped usher in a wave of short-form video across social media, as the Chinese-owned company again faces a potential ban in the U.S. over national security concerns.

TikTok's U.S. ad revenue is expected to reach $6.83 billion this year, from $780 million in 2020, according to research firm Insider Intelligence. The app, which is owned by China's ByteDance and is wildly popular among younger users, now has 150 million monthly users in the U.S., it said on Tuesday.

The company faces growing calls from lawmakers who are pressuring the Biden administration to ban the app over concerns that Americans' user data could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.