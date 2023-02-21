 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polygon to lay off 100 employees amid prolonged crypto winter

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

Polygon had raised $450 million in a funding round led by Sequoia India with participation from more than 40 major venture capital firms including Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Galaxy Digital in February 2022.

Representative image.

Polygon, a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, announced on February 21 that it is laying off 100 people, or 20% of its workforce as part of a broader company restructuring, amid prolonged crypto winter.

Impacted employees will each receive three months of severance pay, regardless of their level or tenure at Polygon Labs.

"The treasury remains healthy, with a balance of more than $250 million and more than 1.9 billion MATIC, and we have crystallized our strategy for the next several years to help drive mass adoption of web3 by scaling Ethereum" the company said in a blogpost.

A big part of this strategy includes unifying all of the company's teams under Polygon Labs to drive more growth, co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said on Twitter on February 21.