PM Modi to inaugurate, launch projects worth Rs 38,800 cr during Mumbai visit on Jan 19; details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and inaugurate a slew of projects, cumulatively worth around Rs 38,800 crore, during a visit to Mumbai on January 19.

This includes the much-awaited flagging off of services on Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by Modi in 2015.

The prime minister will also inaugurate Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch, that connects Belapur and Kharghar's Central Park stations.

Mobility card for metro travel

Modi is scheduled to "MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1)," a release issued by the government said. The app will "facilitate ease of travel", can be shown on the entry gates of Metro stations, and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI, it noted.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) or NCMC will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well, the release added.

"Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience." Rs 6,100-crore road concretisation project The prime minister "will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of Mumbai", the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release, adding that the project will be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either concretised or are in the process of being concretised. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km-length face challenges of potholes which severely impact transportation, the release said. "The road concretisation project is aimed to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will ensure fast travel along with enhanced security, while also providing better drainage facilities and utility ducts will ensure regular digging of roads is avoided," it noted. Rs 17,200-crore sewage treatment projects Modi is scheduled to "lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore", the government said. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi, and Worli, and will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD. Healthcare infrastructure Modi will inaugurate 20 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana'. The initiative of Aapla Dawakhana is aimed at providing essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations, and diagnostics "completely free", the government release stated. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai -- 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home. CSMT redevelopment Modi will launch the project for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration, and conserving, and "restoring the world-famous iconic structure to its past glory", the release noted. The project is estimated to cost over Rs. 1,800 crore.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE