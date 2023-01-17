 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch projects worth Rs 38,800 cr during Mumbai visit on Jan 19; details here

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

This includes the much-awaited flagging off of services on Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. Modi would also inaugurate the services on a 5.96 km stretch of Navi Mumbai Metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and inaugurate a slew of projects, cumulatively worth around Rs 38,800 crore, during a visit to Mumbai on January 19.

This includes the much-awaited flagging off of services on Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by Modi in 2015.

The prime minister will also inaugurate Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch, that connects Belapur and Kharghar's Central Park stations.

Mobility card for metro travel

Modi is scheduled to "MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1)," a release issued by the government said. The app will "facilitate ease of travel", can be shown on the entry gates of Metro stations, and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI, it noted.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) or NCMC will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well, the release added.