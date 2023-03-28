 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pipped to the post: How to approach performance improvement plan and layoffs

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Though a performance improvement plan or PIP is designed to help employees improve their performance, there are instances where it can backfire and have unintended consequences.

Employers have complete discretion that enables them to terminate the employment of a person who consistently performs poorly, said Neeti Sharma, co-founder and president, TeamLease Edtech.

It is the talk of the town amid mass layoffs across tech companies. Seen as the “excuse” by tech giants to manage expenses, performance improvement plan or PIP, which is supposed to help employees, has garnered a negative connotation.

Last year, Google came up with new ranking metrics to identify low-performing employees and ease them out of the company. Employees rated as poor performers under the new “ranking and performance improvement plan” could have been shown the door.

Similarly, Meta ranked approximately 7,000 employees as “subpar” in recent performance reviews. Addressing the recent performance reviews handed out to employees, a Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal: “We’ve always had a goal-based culture of high performance, and our review process is intended to incentivise long-term thinking and high-quality work while helping employees get actionable feedback.”

Most of the laid-off employees alleged that firings were not based on performance as they recently received productivity-led bonuses. Nevertheless, most people aren't aware what actually the purpose of PIP is.