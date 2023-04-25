 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piped natural gas growth remains slow in India despite government push

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 25, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

The government has been pushing for the use of piped natural gas (PNG) in households, with the objective of increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket.

But most Indian kitchens still depend on the traditional energy source, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, as the PNG rollout continues to be slow due to infrastructure bottlenecks and even consumer hesitancy.

According to government data, over one crore PNG connections had been provided by city gas distribution (CGD) companies as of 31st January. Compared to this figure, LPG connections had soared to 31.36 crore by the end of March.

India aims to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent in 2030 from a little over 6 percent now.