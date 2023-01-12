 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pimpri Chinchwad civic body to raise Rs 200 crore via maiden municipal bonds

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

Officials said they are in talks with the merchant bankers and investors on the tenure of the bonds. This would be the first municipal bonds by any authority in the current financial year.

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the Pune-based civic body in charge of the city and surrounding regions such as Pimpri, Chinchwad and Akurdi, is planning to raise Rs 200 crore through its maiden municipal bonds issue by March and intends to use the funds garnered for development works, corporation officials told Moneycontrol on January 12.

This would be the first municipal bonds by any authority in the current financial year.

"We are planning to come up with the maiden municipal bond issue maybe between January and March," a senior official from the corporation said on condition of anonymity.

A municipal bond is a debt instrument issued by a municipal corporation under municipal laws with the permission of the respective state government.

The tenure for the bonds has not been fixed yet, and officials said they are in talks with the merchant bankers and investors.

