Women's Day: How women can break the financial glass ceiling

Mar 08, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

Men also must play an active role in pushing the women in their lives to take charge of their finances.

Anup Seth

On a recent flight to Chennai, I was seated next to a bright young lady who has been working in the banking sector for the last five years. She credited her father, a retired banker, for her keen interest in banking. Upon learning I am a fellow BFSI colleague, we spent our travel time conversing about my experience with insurance and financial planning in general.

As we were parting though, she said something that utterly stumped me—her father handles financial planning for her. It seemed completely uncharacteristic that this individual who is well-versed in the basics of finance is and quite obviously comfortable handling money would leave something as significant as financial planning to her father. Come to think of it, a majority of women I know do relegate financial matters to their fathers or their husbands despite being well-educated and smart.

From the household to the boardroom, the women in my circle are some of the sharpest thinkers I have come across. There is more than enough anecdotal reference and statistics available to show that women have broken the proverbial glass ceiling and then some. So why is it that women so easily and happily cede control of their finances to the men in their lives? When I try to understand the psychology behind it, I come up short.