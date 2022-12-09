 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With EMI burden rising, will Budget 2023 give more sops to home buyers?

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

Real estate experts say that tax deduction benefits to repay principal and interest amounts haven’t been raised in many years. Interest rate hikes and increased demand through the Covid pandemic should nudge the government to give sops to home-buyers, they add.

The last three years have been good for homebuyers. Low interest rates amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and subdued home prices fuelled rising demand for homes as people shifted to working remotely as offices shut down.

Home loan rates have since gone up, but demand for housing is still intact. Experts believe that to sustain demand, the government should introduce homebuyer-friendly measures in Budget 2023.

Separate deduction for home-loan principal repayment

This is a long-pending demand. The deduction limit under Section 80C is up to Rs 1.5 lakh. But the basket of eligible investments and expenses for this deduction is packed with nearly 10 items, one of which is principal repayment on a housing loan.

In most cases, people exhaust the 80C limit with the mandatory contribution to the employees’ provident fund and children’s tuition fee. If left with some room, the premium on life insurance policies fills that gap. Hence, there is hardly any room left to claim a home-loan deduction on the principal amount.

“Ideally, a separate section should be carved out permitting allowances linked to property and the consequential stamp duty. It would be like sprucing up the Section 80C cobweb, which has, over the years, become a ‘grandpa’ provision in the Income Tax Act,” says Shailendra Kumar, chairman, TIOL Knowledge Foundation is a fiscal think-tank.