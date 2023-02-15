 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why past returns are not a good measure to identify the best debt fund

Nikhil Walavalkar
Feb 15, 2023

The debt fund returns in a fund’s fact sheet or on its website tell you how the fund has done in the past. But to draw a more accurate comparison with a bank FD, you need to look at a debt fund’s Yield to Maturity.

When most financial planners recommend debt funds these days to their clients, why are investors running scared? Data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI; the mutual fund industry’s trade body) shows that in 11 out of 16 categories, debt funds saw net outflows (more money went out than came in) of Rs 10,316 crore in January 2023.

Perhaps it’s the way many investors pick financial instruments, especially mutual funds. According to Value Research, short-term debt funds returned just 4.37 percent over the past 1-year period. Government Securities or gilt funds gave a 2.85 percent return.

Let’s look at it the other way. If you had invested in debt funds (say, a short-term fund) at the beginning of 2021 or 2022, you would have earned returns of just 4.35 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Instead, if you had invested in a bank FD, you could have easily earned at least 5 percent. More, if you had invested in a private sector bank’s or small finance bank’s FD.