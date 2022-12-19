 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Which mutual fund categories to invest in when retirement is 20 years away?

Dev Ashish
Dec 19, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Depends on your risk appetite. Index funds, certainly, along with a sprinkling of mid- and small-caps for some added upside.

If your retirement is 15-20 years away (or more), then it’s a no-brainer that you should not rely solely on your provident fund (PF) for retirement savings.

You need to have some allocation to equities if you want to generate inflation-beating returns and have a retirement corpus that doesn’t run out before you run out of time. The best way to invest in equities is via equity mutual funds (MF).

But which funds should you choose when you are investing for 15-20 years?

Equity MF categories suitable for retirement

If you are a conservative investor, then you should stick to large-cap funds. That too, passive large-cap index funds and not active large-cap funds. The reason is that nowadays most active large-cap funds find it hard to beat index returns.

Since one can’t keep churning one’s portfolio every year running after the best fund, it’s better to skip active large-caps altogether and have your core equity allocation in large-cap index funds (or ETFs). Having just one or two Nifty50 or Sensex index funds is sufficient. You don’t need to invest in other equity fund categories at all.