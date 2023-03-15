 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Personal Finance

Crypto tax: Searching for ways to lower burden leads to more confusion

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Given the lack of clarity over certain aspects of crypto taxation, investors would be better off taking a chartered accountant or tax portal’s help in filing their taxes for this year.

When they file their returns for this financial year, Indian investors will for the first time have to report crypto gains under the new taxation regime, which was introduced by the government in the Union Budget last year. However, experts feel that confusion still prevails over the method of computing tax on cryptocurrency gains.

March is usually the month when Indians look at last-minute tax-saving options. Some look at buying life insurance policies, some opt for the Public Provident Fund, while others choose tax-saving mutual funds.

However, no overall tax saving is possible in crypto investments.

The Finance Act 2022 had introduced Section 115BBH, which states that gains arising out of crypto assets are taxed at a flat rate of 30 percent. Further, losses from one crypto investment cannot be adjusted against gains from another and no carry forward of losses to future years is allowed.

In fact, an individual would have to pay taxes on gains arising out of the sale of one transaction of, let's say, bitcoin, even if another transfer/sale of bitcoin had resulted in an equal or higher loss.