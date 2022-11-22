 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

US tech sector is way deeper than FAANG stocks: Jonathan Curtis of Franklin Technology Fund

Kayezad E Adajania
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Investors should not be overly worried by the sharp fall in US tech stocks as a reset is underway, and it is a healthy one, says Jonathan Curtis, who also leads the Franklin Technology Fund research team overseeing technology companies

Technology companies and listed tech stocks were all the rage during the Covid-19 pandemic as people shifted to working from home and companies adopted technology and technology services. But as Covid-19 pandemic recedes and people get back to their offices, they are ordering less food and fewer items over the internet, streaming less content, and spending less time on social media. How big a setback is all this for the tech sector?

To be sure, US-based technology stocks have had a rough ride this year. The NASDAQ Composite index — the benchmark for technology stocks — has fallen 30 percent in the year to date. Tens of thousands are being laid off at Twitter, Amazon and Facebook and a few other large technology companies.

But Jonathan Curtis, Portfolio Manager, Franklin Technology Fund, and the head of its research team overseeing technology companies, believes that things aren’t as bad as they look. Investors should not be unduly worried by the fall in share prices of US technology stocks, he adds, emphasising that the technology sector re-set currently underway in the US and around the world is a healthy reset.

The trick, he says, is to identify companies whose business models can sustain beyond the pandemic. Curtis also asserted that the US tech industry is far bigger than the FAANG and FAANG+ stocks.

Edited excerpts from a wide-ranging conversation with Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E. Adajania follow.

Layoffs, gloomy projections and a free fall in stock prices…how bad is the US technology sector right now? It’s not that bad. Yes, many B2C (Business-to-Consumer) businesses like, say Facebook, are struggling right now. The world has reopened. We’re chatting face-to-face. We’re not doing this over Zoom. That’s the segment that has slowed down. Some bit of rationalisation has happened; it is normal, it is healthy.

Also read | US Fed rate action will not impact India: Sonal Desai, CIO, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income