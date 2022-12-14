 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Third installment of advance tax is due tomorrow. Missing the deadline may prove costly

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST

Taxpayers — salaried, freelancers and businesses — whose estimated income results in tax liability of more than Rs 10,000 in a financial year are required to pay advance tax.

December 15 is the due date for paying the third installment of advance tax.

Many taxpayers are not aware of advance tax liabilities whether they need to bother about it. This is the case especially with salaried individuals who believe that their tax liability is taken care of by the employer and they need not do anything on their own.

However, the fact is that even if you are a salaried individual and tax is getting deducted at source (TDS) by your employer, there can be scenarios where advance tax liability may arise for you. Read on to know all about it.

Understand your advance tax liability

Advance tax is the tax that you pay within the same financial year in which the income is earned. All taxpayers — salaried, freelancers, and businesses — whose estimated income results in tax liability of more than Rs 10,000 in the financial year are required to pay advance tax.

However, a resident senior citizen (an individual of the age of 60 years or above) not having any income from business or profession is not liable to pay advance tax. Also, a salaried person who doesn’t have any income other than salary, need not pay advance tax instalments, as employers are required to deduct the applicable tax from the monthly salary and pay to the Income Tax Department.