The best asset allocation for a young, first-time investor

Abhinav Kaul & Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

We crunched some data for you and found that while a 100 percent equity allocation can deliver negative returns during certain periods, a 60:40 portfolio hasn’t been in the red since 2008

If you are investing your first salary, or you’re in your 20s and just starting your investment journey, how much should you invest in equities and debt? In simple words, what should your asset allocation be?

Go to any financial planner and that’s the first thing you’ll hear. Although asset allocation is as important as choosing the right mutual fund or stock, there is no one answer. Every investor has his or her own asset allocation, which depends on many things. What to do?

Moneycontrol research has a few pointers.

Getting the mix right