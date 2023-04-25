 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Switching jobs? 6 tasks that require your immediate attention

Maulik Madhu
Apr 25, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

Update your new employer about your income and tax deduction at the earlier job to enable correct TDS calculation. Use the salary hike to pre-pay your loans and set aside some money for investments.

Moving to a new job can be exciting but it also entails adjusting to a new work environment. Even as you familiarise yourself with your new role, don’t forget to deal with your personal finance matters, especially those relating to tax. Here are a few points to keep in mind.

First of all, update your new employer on your earlier salary and tax deductions made until then. If not, be prepared for a tax outgo (including penal interest) at the time of filing tax returns. Ensure that you submit your investment proofs to and receive your Form 16s from both your employers.

Also, share your correct employee provident fund (EPF) details with your employer.

Do enquire about the company’s health insurance policy – who all are covered and what’s the coverage amount. And accordingly, plan out your personal health cover.