 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

7 easy steps to control over-spending

M Geeta
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

Understanding your overspending triggers is as important as creating a budget and sticking to it. With the festive season behind and the new year already into its second month, it’s time to take stock of how much you spend.

There are many factors that can lead to overspending, and knowing your triggers will help you to overcome them. (Representational image)

Every now and then, we tend to overspend and the reasons are many. It can be a long weekend, a treat for friends or colleagues, celebrating a special occasion, or simply impulse spending. Moreover, winter is a time when we tend to indulge in a lot of binge eating and drinking. It is easy to get caught up in the excitement of the season and spend more money than we should. This happens to almost everyone and there is no point stressing over it.

With the Diwali and Christmas seasons, as well as the year-end holidays behind us, it’s time to get serious about our daily expenses. The new year has just started, and we need to ensure we end up with more money in our kitty than we had at the end of 2022.

You can always check on your expenditure and save some funds in the next quarter, to enjoy the rest of the year ahead. Here are seven simple steps to control your spending.

Create a budget and stick to it