Should you buy gold and silver in 2023?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 28, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

Precious metals are very important to build a diversified portfolio for the long term. Here is what experts suggest about investing in gold and silver in CY2023.

A look at the returns of various asset classes in the last three months would make investors to think of increasing their allocation to precious metals, gold and silver.

While gold ETF is up 9.75 percent, silver ETF is up 22.55 percent on an average. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have emerged as popular instruments to invest in precious metals over a period of time. Though precious metals did well in the recent past, investors should not solely rely on these numbers to make their decisions.

Here is what experts expect from gold and silver in CY2023.

What happened in CY2022?

Before getting into the future, a look back may help to set the context right.

Volatility was the buzzword in CY2022. Most of the risky assets, such as equities, saw prices going down in the first half. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and, later, a series of hikes in policy rates by central bankers in most parts of the world, ensured that the prices of risky assets remain under pressure.