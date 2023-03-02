 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SEBI suspends B-30 incentive structure for mutual funds

Moneycontrol PF Team
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

SEBI had permitted fund houses an additional expense ratio of 30 bps on new inflows (up to Rs 2 lakh) from retail investors for incentivising mutual funds garnering funds from B-30 cities.

T-30 refers to the top 30 geographical locations in India and B-30 refers to the locations beyond the top 30.

Capital markets regulator SEBI has asked mutual fund companies to keep the small-town linked incentive structure in abeyance, citing the lack of a system-driven mechanism to check the misuse of this incentive structure.

To promote financial inclusion through increased penetration of mutual funds and in the interest of investors, SEBI had permitted fund houses an additional expense ratio of 30 basis points (bps) on new inflows (amounts up to Rs 2 lakh) from retail investors for incentivising mutual funds garnering funds from B-30 cities and to energise the distribution network.

T-30 refers to the top 30 geographical locations in India and B-30 refers to the locations beyond the top 30.

As per a SEBI letter dated February 24, which was forwarded to the fund houses by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on March 2, the regulator observed certain inconsistencies and deficiencies in the manner of implementation of charging an additional expense ratio of 30 bps on new inflows from B-30 locations.