Search for unclaimed bank deposits to get easier with RBI’s centralised portal

Maulik Madhu
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

With unclaimed deposits of over Rs 35,000 crore across public sector banks, a centralised portal will make it easier to track such deposits. Today, you have to go to each bank website to check if you and your family members have any unclaimed deposits.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced at the monetary policy meeting on April 6, 2023, that an online portal would be set up to enable search for unclaimed deposits across multiple banks.

This comes as no surprise given the quantum of unclaimed deposits lying with the RBI’s Depositors’ Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF).

It was only a few days ago when the Minister of State for Finance in an answer to a Lok Sabha question revealed that as of February-end 2023, public sector banks had transferred over Rs 35,000 crore to the RBI as unclaimed deposits.

What are unclaimed deposits?