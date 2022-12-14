 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | Regulations the way forward for ‘finfluencers’ community? Experts weigh in

Moneycontrol PF Team
Dec 14, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

Important to achieve balance between decoding complex financial concepts in the language that retail consumers understand and oversimplifying without stating all the risks clearly, say mutual fund industry stakeholders

Speakers at the financial influencers segment of the event

The mutual fund industry, like several other sectors, has had to deal with a completely new breed of ‘advisors’ in recent times – financial influencers or ‘fin’fluencers, who dispense investment advice through social media platforms.

While their USP when they started out was breaking down seemingly-complex financial concepts for end-users – retail investors – in simple terms, some now face allegations of generating sponsored content and advice without requisite disclosures. Post the crypto crash, some have had to face backlash from their followers on cryptocurrency-related advice given when the going was good.

Moneycontrol’s Mutual Fund Summit sought to address this contentious issue during a panel discussion on the subject. Kalpen Parekh, MD and CEO, DSP Mutual Fund, Harsh Roongta, Founder, Fee Only Investment Advisers LLP and financial influencer Pranjal Kamra, Founder, Finology Ventures joined Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E Adajania, Assistant Executive Editor – Personal Finance to share their views on the topic: ‘Financial influencers – democratisation or dilution of financial advice?’

The secret sauce of ‘finfluencers’ success

‘Finfluencers’ constitute a growing tribe of individuals, whether qualified to offer financial advice or not, who have millions of followers and subscribers queuing up to lap up information and advice they put out through their social media channels. Not all the advice is free – a lot of content is promotion too.

ALSO READ: ETFs, index funds have shortcomings like gaps in pricing and NAV: Usha Thorat