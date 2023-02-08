 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

What should debt fund investors do as RBI hikes repo rate?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

RBI has raised repo rate by 25 basis points on February 8. This pushed up the short term rates. Here is how investors should realign their debt fund investments.

RBI Monetary Policy Impact on Debt Funds

Interest rates are peaking, as is the mood on bond street. Though the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to go with a 25-basis-point hike in the repo rate on February 8, the experts are vocal that the central bank is close to the peak in interest rates this cycle.

Here’s how you can tweak your bond fund investments:

Repo rate hike and growth

The RBI announced a hike of 25 basis points in the repo rate on February 8, as envisaged by many experts earlier. The move is aimed at containing inflationary pressures in the economy, with a high-interest-rate regime. The MPC has taken note of the moderation in headline consumer inflation numbers in recent times. However, it highlighted various risks that may keep inflation elevated, including global commodity prices.