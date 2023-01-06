Personal Finance: How will our capital markets move in 2023?

The previous three calendar years have seen all the macro-economic, geo-political, social and global health upheavals that you could (or couldn’t) imagine. We’ve gone from a once in a century global pandemic to an unexpected traditional war between a nuclear power and another nation supported by a superpower. It’s no wonder that global capital markets have seesawed not merely on expectations, but also due to extraordinary monetary policy measures by central banks to cushion the economic impact of these unanticipated...