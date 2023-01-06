HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Personal Finance: How will our capital markets move in 2023?

Lisa Barbora   •

After unprecedented events such as COVID-19 and war, India’s equity and bond markets could do well in 2023, but investors must be mindful of risks

India's equity market, domestic bond market and physical assets like gold and real estate ended in 2022 on a positive note. (Representative image)
The previous three calendar years have seen all the macro-economic, geo-political, social and global health upheavals that you could (or couldn’t) imagine. We’ve gone from a once in a century global pandemic to an unexpected traditional war between a nuclear power and another nation supported by a superpower. It’s no wonder that global capital markets have seesawed not merely on expectations, but also due to extraordinary monetary policy measures by central banks to cushion the economic impact of these unanticipated...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers