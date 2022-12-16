HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Personal Finance: How did your financial investments perform in 2022?

Lisa Barbora   •

It’s that time of the year when, along with holiday plans, it’s also time to evaluate your portfolio. How did different asset classes perform? What's one important learning to implement in 2023

Representative image.
Global capital markets began this calendar year with a burst of optimism around the pandemic ending. But, uncertainty around how central banks would deal with rising inflation kept the mood sober. Indian capital markets and financial assets too displayed this confusion as asset prices turned volatile. However, the fear around the price rise had an upper hand, which was clearly reflected in the way gold and bond prices were moving in the first half of the year. The benchmark 10-year...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers