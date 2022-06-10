HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Personal Finance: Are fixed deposits really your safety blanket?

Lisa Barbora   •

Keep only as much as you need in three-five years in fixed deposits but secure your financial future through calculated risks of wealth creation 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its benchmark repo rate yet again taking the total hike to 90 basis points within a period of just over a month. Private sector banks have been quick to raise their marginal lending rate, which only means higher loan rates for you and a potential increase in your equated monthly instalments. As an optimistic lot, we tend to look for the silver lining and some say that could well lie in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers