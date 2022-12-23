 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Personal Finance

Overseas mutual funds are again open for investments; what should be your strategy?

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

There’s an overall industry-level limit of $7 billion for mutual funds to invest in overseas securities and funds and a separate limit of $1 billion for investing in overseas exchange-traded funds

As of now there are 70 schemes in India which are dedicated for investing in various overseas geographies and instruments.

After nearly a year of regulatory limitations, most Indian equity funds investing in overseas markets are again accepting funds from domestic investors.

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) recently announced that from January 1, it will accept fresh subscriptions in five of its international funds via lump-sum payments and options such as systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs), etc, without any restrictions.

The five funds are S&P 500 Index Fund, Nasdaq 100 ETF, Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund and Nasdaq Q 50 ETF.

Some of these funds were earlier accepting investments too, but with certain restrictions.

Franklin India Mutual Fund last month announced that fresh registrations under SIP and STP in Asian Equity Fund, Feeder Franklin US Opportunities Fund and Feeder Templeton European Opportunities Fund were being reactivated.

The fund house is not accepting lump-sum investments in these schemes.