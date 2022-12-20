Motilal Oswal MF to reopen global funds for SIPs, lump sum investments without restrictions

Representative image.

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has announced that it will withdraw the temporary suspension of subscriptions in five of its international funds with effect from January 1, 2023.

The five funds are S&P 500 Index Fund, Nasdaq 100 ETF, Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund and Nasdaq Q 50 ETF.

The asset management company (AMC) will now be accepting fresh subscriptions in these schemes via lump sum and systematic investment options such as systematic investment plan (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs), without any restrictions.

“Your previously paused systematic investment options, if any, will also be resumed and processed as per their registration; hence we request you to keep your respective accounts funded appropriately,” the fund house said in a letter to investors.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund also highlighted that in the event of complete exhaustion of the available headroom that is being utilised at present to resume overseas investments, all the subscriptions might be paused again.

Moreover, there are no restrictions on the redemption of units.

Earlier this year in February, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had advised mutual funds investing in overseas securities to stop further investments in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits.

The regulator has specified an overall industry-level limit of $7 billion for mutual funds to invest in overseas securities and funds and a separate limit of $1 billion for investing in overseas exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Further, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in June notified that mutual fund schemes may resume subscriptions and make investments in overseas funds /securities up to the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits as on February 1, 2022.

Motilal Oswal MF in November had allowed lump sum investments with a cap on three international schemes - S&P 500 Index Fund, Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund and MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund.

With the latest notification, all of its global funds are now open for taking fresh investments.

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF replicates the Nasdaq-100 Index, while Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund invests in units of Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF.

Motilal Oswal MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund invests in stocks from Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE).

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF tracks Nasdaq Q-50 Total Return Index and Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund tracks S&P 500 Index.