Outperformance of Indian markets will get stronger, says Richard Pattle of True Beacon

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

India has managed inflation better than other economies and is well placed to navigate worries on the price front, says the co-founder of the wealth management firm

Richard Pattle, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Beacon

Bengaluru-based True Beacon, a wealth management company, runs Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) for onshore investors and a Portfolio Management Service (PMS), which is a Nifty 200 product. The firm also has a presence in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City for overseas investors.

Richard Pattle, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Beacon, says that while India has done well in controlling inflation, it remains a concern globally. In an interview to Moneycontrol at the venue of PMS Bazaar’s Dubai Alternative Investment Summit, Pattle spoke about the expectation from the PMS industry and India’s economic outlook. Edited excerpts:

Realistically, there are around 300 stocks that PMS and mutual funds focus on. So, what do you do to create alpha compared to, let’s say, mutual funds?

Our AIFs are chiefly focused on Nifty 50 so we have an even smaller universe there. We have a small but very highly focused team based in Bengaluru. Obviously, they've got vast experience in this. So we're trying to generate some alpha there.