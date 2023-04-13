 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Online bond platforms back in the spotlight after debt fund tax but liquidity issues remain

Maulik Madhu
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

The abolition of long-term capital gain tax and indexation benefits for debt funds have brought them on par with direct investment in bonds. Online bond platforms that have come up in recent years offer help but lack of liquidity remains a big concern.

After an amendment to the Finance Bill, 2023, debt funds, FDs and bonds have become at par on taxation.

Ever since an amendment to the Finance Bill, 2023 took away the favourable taxation that debt funds enjoyed, there has been much speculation that many investors are looking to move to other debt products such as fixed deposits and bonds.

Following the amendment, any capital gain (irrespective of the holding period) on debt fund investments made after March 31, 2023, will get taxed at an individual’s income tax slab rate, the same as how interest income from fixed deposits (FD) and bonds is taxed. This brings debt funds, FDs and bonds at par on taxation.

“Post these tweaks, all fixed-income products stand at a level-playing field. Retail and HNI investors will invest depending on liquidity, pre-tax returns and the associated time horizon of such investments,” says Ajay Manglunia, MD & Head, Investment Grade Group, JM Financial.

With debt fund sops gone, Vikram Dalal, Founder and Managing Director, Synergee Capital Services, sees a shift to bonds. He has seen a steady rise in inquiries by investors on investing directly in bonds as debt funds and MLDs (market-linked debentures) no longer have any capital gain advantage from April 1, 2023.