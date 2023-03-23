 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol review | SwipeUp, a platform that allows you to upgrade your existing cards

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

The person holding a credit card of other bank is eligible to apply for a lifetime free credit card on SwipeUp platform. The users get one of the AU Small Finance credit cards as upgraded option from AU Xcite series launched with three variants.

The SwipeUp platform allows you to compare your existing credit card and ‘upgrade’ to one of AU Small Finance Bank’s credit cards.

What do you do if you want to upgrade your credit card from the one you’re using now? You ask your bank. If the bank refuses, you start hunting for one elsewhere; website to website, going through different card catalogues. Now, AU Small Finance Bank has a solution to help you in your efforts to upgrade.

In January, the bank launched a platform, called SwipeUp, that allows you to enter the details of your current credit card. Once you do that, it throws up a card from its own bouquet, which it feels is better than the one you’re using now. In credit card parlance, this is called a card-to-card application.

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of the SwipeUp platform.

How does SwipeUp work?