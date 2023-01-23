 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Corporate Crossings | Manish Gunwani to replace Anoop Bhaskar as Head of Equity at IDFC MF

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

In November last year, Nippon India Mutual Fund had announced that Manish Gunwani would be leaving the company after a stint of over five years.

Representative image.

IDFC Asset Management Company is all set to see a change in higher management as Manish Gunwani, who was earlier with Nippon Life India Asset Management, will replace Anoop Bhaskar as Head – Equity at the mutual fund house, industry sources said.

IDFC MF refused to comment on the story. The official announcement is expected to be made later in the week.

In November last year, Nippon India Mutual Fund had announced that Gunwani would be leaving the company after a stint of over five years. Gunwani, who was chief investment officer (CIO) – equity, had led a team of over 28 investment professionals at the AMC.

He was earlier managing key schemes such as Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund and Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund. The fund house had elevated Sailesh Raj Bhan as its CIO – Equity.