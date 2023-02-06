 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Make tax-saving a part of your overall investment plan

Dev Ashish
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Random investments in tax-saving instruments is an annual ritual for many. But it needs to be aligned with your goals and existing investments.

Use tax planning to achieve your financial goals

As the new year starts and the financial year sashays into the last quarter, there is a rush among people to get their tax savings in order. Naturally, everyone wants to save as much tax as they possibly and legally can.

But the problem is that just to save more taxes people end up putting money into random products, which are often not suitable for their requirements. It is like someone is offering you discounts on medicines you do not need, and yet you end up buying them just because of the discounts.

Saving taxes is not enough

Tax savings are important. But it should not be random. Tax-saving or tax-planning should be part of an overall investment plan. As an investment advisor, time and again I see new clients coming to me with a portfolio filled up with random investments made in several instruments each year just to save taxes. Often they have multiple life insurance plans, ULIPs, ELSS funds, and what not. This makes the portfolio a directionless assortment of unrelated clutter.