 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Last-minute tax savings: Why an ELSS works well for patient investors

Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

An equity-linked tax saving scheme (ELSS) or tax-saving mutual fund plan is the only pure-equity investment in the Section 80C tax deduction basket. But check your existing EPF, PFF contribution as well to ascertain how much you really need to invest in an ELS.

Towards mid-March, some investors figure out that they are yet to complete their tax-saving investments. And the search makes them look for some quick fixes. If you too are looking for some tax-saving investment at this juncture, you may want to consider equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) popularly known as tax-saving schemes.

What is an ELSS?

Tax-savings schemes are equity schemes of mutual funds that invest at least 80 percent of the money in stocks. In most cases, they are fully invested in a diversified portfolio of stocks. Units of these schemes held by investors are subject to lock-in of three years from the date of allotment. Investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year can be claimed as deduction by an individual under Section 80C.

Over the last three and five years ended March 8, 2023, these schemes on average have given 17.77 percent and 10.79 percent return, respectively, as per Value Research. In the past, over a longer period of time, ELSS has beaten other tax-saving investments by a decent margin.