K-Fin Technologies IPO: Why many mutual fund houses are not in the list of anchor investors?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 20, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

Retail investors keenly observe the names of anchor investors to get a cue of the quality of the IPO. An IPO is considered worthy of investment if names known for long-term investing are seen in the anchor list.

The anchor book allocation of K-Fin Technologies (KFINT), the registrar and transfer (R&T) agent that floated an Initial Public Offer (IPO) on December 19, shows that just eight fund houses (all serviced by KFINT) received allocation of shares. KFINT is one of the two largest R&Ts in the Rs 40-trillion Indian mutual fund (MF) industry.

Does that mean most fund houses have decided to skip the shares on offer? Though fund managers do not discuss individual stocks, we asked some experts for the reasons in this case.

The offer

The KFINT IPO is an offer-for-sale (OFS) where the existing investors are offering their shares in the price band of Rs 347 to Rs 366 per share.

Retail investors keenly observe the names of anchor investors to get a cue of the quality of the IPO. An issue is considered worthy of investment if names known for long-term investing are seen in the anchor list. However, in the last one year some of the most sought-after IPOs saw subsequent share price erosion after successful listing on the stock exchanges. That has also made many investors understand why fund houses avoid some IPOs.

MF houses understand the business of KFINT very well, as each one avails the services of either KFINT or its nearest competitor, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), to manage their back office operations. They are best positioned to figure out if these companies will make money in the long term. The CAMS IPO hit the market in September 2020 in the price band of Rs 1,229 to Rs 1,230 per share. The stock now quotes at Rs 2,188. As per Value Research, as on November 30, 2022, 20 fund houses held shares of CAMS in their schemes’ portfolios.