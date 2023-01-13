 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian gold prices hit all-time high; what should be your strategy?

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

Gold futures price in India rose to Rs 56,245 per 10 grams, surpassing the previous record of Rs 56,191 hit in August 2020, when the bullion had benefitted from the economic uncertainty due to COVID-induced lockdowns.

In international markets, gold prices firmed up above the key $1,900 level, hitting their highest since late April 2022.

Gold prices in the Indian market hit an all-time high level on January 12 after data showed that the US inflation eased last month, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Usually, gold prices fall when interest rates rise, while a decrease in rates helps keep gold high.

Fears of recession and rising interest rates led to a fall in stock prices in the developed world. At the same time, the fall of cryptocurrencies prompted investors to move toward safe haven. That spurred the demand for gold.

Fears of recession and rising interest rates led to a fall in stock prices in the developed world. At the same time, the fall of cryptocurrencies prompted investors to move toward safe haven. That spurred the demand for gold.

The Fed factor

“The recent US inflation data was quite balanced and as per the expectation, which is the major reason behind the rise in gold prices. Second, the dollar index is correcting, which is further fuelling the rise,” said Manoj Jain, director of Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd.