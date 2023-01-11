Budget 2023 | Gold, affordable housing lending may find focus, says Shriram Finance MD & CEO

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are hopeful that Union Budget 2023 could offer some relief to the sector in terms of gold loans and lending to the affordable housing segment, said YS Chakravarti, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Shriram Finance.

To bring NBFCs on par with banks and housing finance companies (HFCs), Chakravarti said that there is a need to lower the limit for invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Chakravorti also spoke about the company's expansion plans in terms of physical presence and loan book growth. Edited excerpts of the interaction:

Could you outline the focus of the company's business strategy at this point?

The business strategy would be to work around our financial services and deliver one-stop financial solutions to our customers through our network of 3,600+ outlets. The year ahead will bring new business scope and opportunities as the merger will open up a new customer base through a wider geographic network.

The company's major focus will be on the medium, small and micro enterprise (MSME) sector.

In accordance with the growth plan, the loan book of the company is expected to grow by around 15 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24.

What measures are you expecting for the NBFC sector in the Union Budget?

NBFCs’ wish list from the Budget would majorly revolve around two things: new measures for ease of doing business, and implementation in the lending part.

Firstly, fintech players would want greater ease of doing business enabled by more enhanced collaboration with banks working through the co-lending model.

Secondly, affordable housing financiers would probably root for bringing back the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). Alongside this, NBFCs would wish for new measures, such as lowering the limit for invoking the SARFAESI Act. They would majorly want this to place them at par with banks and HFCs.

What should be the focus of the Budget?

The overall focus of the government should be towards encouraging secured retail lending in the sector. Looking at this, gold loan and affordable housing loan segments could benefit from some favourable measures in the forthcoming Budget. In addition to this, there could also be some measures to further assist the financing of MSMEs.

Do you think RBI has been too harsh on NBFC regulations in recent years?

There will not be any major easing of regulatory oversight from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, there could be a little oversight from RBI, but only after the scale-based rules governing NBFCs are completely rolled out and their impact assessed.

How will 2023 be different from 2022 for the NBFC sector?

The scale-based regulations prescribed by RBI for NBFCs will further play out in more detail in 2023. We expect that the central bank will begin to assess NBFCs from the point of view of complying with the relevant guidelines, some of which have been permitted to be adopted over a glide path of three years.

Other than this, some further increase in NBFCs’ borrowing costs on account of RBI’s policy for inflation control are also expected in the year ahead.

With this, we expect to see more actions on the front of the bond.

Will FD rates go up again?

Looking at the repo rate cycle, even if RBI works on another rate hike of 25 bps in February, the fixed deposit (FD) rates of banks as well as NBFCs have currently peaked. There might be no change in the same.

There is a view that rating agencies should look at NBFCs based on size. Your comments?

It may appear unfair at times that the parameters used for credit ratings are applied universally to all NBFCs, be it large or small NBFCs. But also on the other hand, it has to be remembered that it is necessary to provide investors, customers and the regulator involved in the sector with a common yardstick with which the performance of industry players can be assessed.

Also, looking through the scale-based method of regulating NBFCs, smaller NBFCs are subject to relatively lighter oversight compared to other NBFCs.