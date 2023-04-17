 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

New tax regime vs old tax regime - deductions and exemptions allowed under both the regimes

Maulik Madhu
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

You can claim deduction for home loan interest, but only on a rented property, and not as much as under the old regime. Gratuity is tax-exempt up to Rs 20 lakh and leave encashment up to Rs 25 lakh for non-government employees under the new and the old tax regimes.

The new tax regime allows deduction for interest on a home loan taken for a rented property.

With the new financial year upon us, it’s time to give some thought to what tax deductions and exemptions you would like to claim. And that will depend on which tax regime — old or new — you opt for.

The concessional tax regime — popularly known as the new tax regime — was introduced in Budget 2020. It offers taxpayers the option to pay taxes at lower slab rates in lieu of foregoing the many deductions and exemptions available under the old regime.

That said, the new tax regime still offers some tax sops from the old regime. Here are a few of them:

Also read: Six income-tax exemptions that even the new tax regime allows