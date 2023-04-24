 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

In your 40s, you don’t just need an emergency fund. You need a ‘confidence fund’

Anup Bansal
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

Loss of job in your 40s can be devastating especially when you have financial responsibilities. Building an emergency fund, the traditional way, is not enough; the formula must be tweaked to reflect your age and lifestyle.

Build A Confidence Fund

Being at the top, successful, and used to having things figured out is a norm for the 40-something Indian private sector executive. But doubts are expected with the global uncertainty and news of mass layoffs by global and Indian tech giants affecting some of the most well-placed Indian professionals.

It’s like how even the best athletes go through challenging periods. Losing their income can be unimaginable for most professionals earning over Rs 30 lakh per annum in India. After all, high incomes generally imply high expenses.

An emergency fund is generally 6 months of expenses. This can usually, if not always, be covered by four months of salary (post-tax). Having this money in a separate stable investment avenue like a liquid fund or even an FD is a personal finance gospel.

A high income comes with caveats