How women can make a solid estate plan

Sneha Makhija
Mar 28, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

A Will is a must if you want to pass on your assets as per your wishes, but that comes into effect only after the testator passes on. A trust and a power of attorney takes care of people when they are alive. A solid estate plan includes all three.

Estate Planning for Women

In our last column, we discussed the role and importance of an estate plan for women. It is essential that women do not surrender the responsibility of managing their financial affairs and devising their estate plan to their family, but take complete charge of this important duty. Usually, women are forced by life circumstances such as the demise of their spouse or a loved one, incapacitation of the breadwinner of the family, divorce, or terminal illness to look into their financial matters. However, managing these affairs in a timely manner safeguards not only your assets but also your wishes and choices.

Let’s us discuss the important aspects you should consider when designing your estate plan.

Last Will and Testament

A Will is a document that enables you to capture your wishes in terms of how you would like your wealth to be distributed after your lifetime. In the event you choose to not create this document, intestate succession laws will prevail whereby your assets may get inherited by individuals and in a manner not necessarily aligned to your wishes. Hence, putting a Will in place should be one of the first steps to safeguard your wishes as well as the interest of your intended beneficiaries.