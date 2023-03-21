SEBI’s tightening of investment adviser guidelines hasn’t helped anyone

A registered investment advisor (RIA) is meant to work in their clients’ best interests and act in a fiduciary capacity. After 10 years, the number of RIAs is a little over 900.

In 2020, when the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), updated its Investment Adviser Regulations of 2013 after several consultation papers, it made for more capable investment advisers. That was the good part. But increased compliance requirements have stopped more investment advisors entering the profession. This was certainly not the intention.

When one’s wealth is limited, so are the investment options. There may not be much need for sophisticated financial advice or planning. However, when one starts earning a good income and wealth starts ballooning, the potential for investment increases. Which is when financial advice becomes very important.

With India rapidly becoming wealthy, the number of people seeking advice is going up. Good quality advisers are needed. There is just one problem. There aren't enough going around.

Why are there so few RIAs?

A registered investment advisor (RIA) is meant to work in their clients’ best interests and act in a fiduciary capacity. Compared to a plain vanilla distributor, an RIA is meant to be more qualified in terms of education, experience, and certification. Therefore, these RIAs would charge a fee for advice rendered to clients and not receive any commissions, so that they remain conflict-free.

However, after 10 years, the number of RIAs is a little over 900. There are reasons for that.

Firstly, there is the fear that people may not pay a fee for financial advice, and consequently it may not be a viable profession. This fear stems from the fact that traditionally distributors tend to offer incidental financial advice without charge, which is what most people have experienced. Most don’t realise that such advice may not be in their best interests and can be self-serving.

Basic criteria

The requirements in terms of education (post-graduation in finance, economics, etc.), experience (minimum five years in a related field), and certification (certified financial planner, diploma from the National Institute of Securities Market, etc.) were made even more stringent for RIAs after the 2020 iteration. Even for advisors working under them (call them relationship managers or para-planners), only the experience criteria has been relaxed by two years; everything else remains the same.

That’s a high bar because there aren’t many such people in the job market. Also, if para-planners don’t get this experience to begin with, how will they even meet the two-years’ experience requirement?

Further, advisers will need to appear for certification exams every three years, instead of the earlier system of credit points being accumulated based on the number of years of experience.

Appearing for the same basic certification exam again and again does not serve any purpose. All the advisors will need to keep reappearing in this exam. This is an onerous ask and drives people away from the profession. It is also a business risk for practicing RIAs as failure to clear will mean their practice will suddenly grind to a halt.

Compulsory incorporation

Beyond 150 clients, the adviser is expected to move into a corporate entity. Any RIA who is starting out would charge a modest fee, while seeking to serve a maximum number of clients in a bid to make the practice financially viable. Because of this, they will reach 150 clients very fast.

But then incorporation must follow and this is costly. The SEBI registration fee for a corporate entity is Rs 5 lakh, apart from an application fee of Rs 25,000. Apart from this, there is a requirement to bring in share capital and reserves to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

Besides, an individual may want to stay in a proprietary structure and may employ advisers under him to service clients. Hence, it is not that individual advisors will not be able to competently handle more than 150 clients, as assumed.

Fee inflexibilty

SEBI regulations define how IAs may charge their clients. It prescribes charging a client both fixed and variable fees in a year, even for completely different services. Also, there is a limit on the fixed fee that can be charged and how much can be collected in advance per quarter. This is a major millstone around the necks of advisers.

Cumulatively, these conditions are restricting the flow of advisers into the profession, which is detrimental to our citizens at large. Without high quality advisers, the wealthy will struggle to get client-centric, unbiased advice, which is very essential for overall wealth creation in the country.

This can be easily remedied, though.

How can we make SEBI’s RIA regulations better?

The criteria for those employed as client-facing advisers by an RIA can be made easier.





Reinstating the credit points system for certification of the RIA and the advisors under him would help greatly. Else, a bridge course to cover new developments can be created instead of making advisors write the same exam again and again.



RIAs should be allowed to continue as individuals / corporates as long as they are able to competently discharge their duties to clients and are able to fully follow the tenets of IA regulation.



If compulsory corporatisation is felt necessary, the criteria should be the annual revenue. The annual revenue should be sufficiently high, say, Rs 10 crore, after which compulsory corporatisation may be insisted upon.



Let RIAs decide how much they want to charge, as long as they follow the letter and spirit of the regulation.

Such measures can offer a lot of relief and remove the impediments which are currently stopping potential advisers from entering the profession, and existing RIAs from scaling. SEBI needs to untie the knots for the sake of investors countrywide, if not for the RIAs.