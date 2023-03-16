 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How senior citizens are protected by law from neglect by their children

Purvi Asher & Juhi Shah
Mar 16, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, ensures that senior citizens are not abused by their children. If they have already transferred their property to their children on condition that they will be looked after, and if the children fail to keep their promise to do so, such transfers can be made void.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, was enacted by Parliament to provide financial security, welfare and protection to senior citizens.

India is a country rich in emotion. Indians believe in the age-old system of joint family and the institution of family is deeply rooted in the country. Abuse of the elderly has never been considered an Indian problem, rather it has always been seen as a problem in the West.

In recent times, as more and more elderly started depending on their families and young children, the coping capacity of the children has been challenged. As parents get older and start facing mental health issues and their bodies start deteriorating, the relationship between the parents and children has only gotten worse. Young adults have started neglecting their parents and often end up abandoning them.

Cases of elder abuse are reported throughout the country, no matter the state, caste or social status.

What is abuse? 