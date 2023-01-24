 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How ChatGPT can disrupt your investment portfolio

Vikas Gupta
Jan 24, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

US-based technology giants Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and many more have been investing substantially to enhance their artificial intelligence capabilities. These are futuristic technologies, but it makes sense to correctly position your portfolios today, to reap the benefits later.

Chat GPT ― a big step ahead in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the next big news in the world of technology.

AI mind so vast Endless learning, growing fast Humanity’s hope —ChatGPT

The above is written by ChatGPT on my request to write a haiku, a Japanese poem, on AI. But why are we suddenly getting poetic? Let’s step back a little.

The year 2022 was bad for US-based technology companies listed on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq 100 index fell by 32 percent in 2022, making it among the worst years for US indices since 2008. The US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and also the return to work post COVID-19 lockdowns, weren’t good news for tech companies that weren’t prepared for the shift in work styles.

But the good news is that technology is moving on, and breaking new ground. Take the case of Chat GPT ― a big step ahead in Artificial Intelligence (AI). That’s the next big news in the world of technology. And if you are the sort who invests in the US markets, as part of your diversification, then you need to look at companies that are investing in AI.

In 1950, Alan Turing, considered the father of theoretical computer science, and by some, the father of AI, devised a test called the ‘Imitation Game’ or the ‘Turing Test’, which could test the ability of a machine to exhibit seemingly intelligent behaviour similar to humans. ChatGPT is the second chatbot to pass the Turing Test in December 2022; Google’s LaMDA was the first to pass it in June 2022.