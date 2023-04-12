 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here is how you should invest after the RBI rate-hike pause

Nikhil Walavalkar
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent might not get the party started. Debt funds may have lost their tax advantage, but they too look attractive once rates start to fall. The question is where interest rates will go from here. In uncertain times, SIP is your best friend

When interest rates go up or down, the fortunes of many asset classes change. Accordingly, wealth managers suggest changes in investment strategies, like how debt funds have become attractive after a 250 basis points cumulative hike in the interest rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May 2022.

Now that the RBI has left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent (some experts have predicted that the hikes have stopped completely), here’s what you should do with your portfolio.

Are equities attractive?

A correction in stock prices, especially in mid- and small-cap stocks, in the last few months, has unnerved many investors in equity mutual funds. Indian markets used to quote at a significant premium compared to other emerging markets.