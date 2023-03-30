 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Raj Khosla outlines the investment strategy for 2023-24

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Raj Khosla, a Delhi-based financial planner, recommends investments across all asset classes, proportionate to your risk appetite. In the current volatile market, he advises investing in small quantities at every market fall.

As we approach the beginning of the new financial year 2023-2024, it is a good time to review your financial matters. As our equity markets turn volatile, investors develop cold feet.

The ongoing changes in the regulatory landscape of mutual funds, and amendments in tax rules are some other issues that are adding to investors’ worries.

Raj Khosla, Managing Director, MyMoneyMantra, has seen many market cycles. In a conversation with Moneycontrol, he shares his views on many of these issues and how to invest at this juncture.

Edited excerpts: