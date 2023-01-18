 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Nippon MF’s Sailesh Raj Bhan recommends two asset classes

Bhavya Dua
Jan 18, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

Although he heads equity fund investments at Nippon MF, Bhan has been tracking debt funds closely due to high interest rates. If economic conditions turn favourable again, equities might do better, he says.

Sailesh Raj Bhan, who took over as the chief investment officer (CIO) – Equity, at Nippon Life India Asset Management, is no stranger to the fund house. He has spent over 16 years at the fund house, India’s fourth largest, with assets worth Rs 2.97 trillion under management. Bhan. who has over 27 years’ experience in the Indian equity markets, started out at Nippon MF as an equity fund manager in 2006.

So far, Bhan has been managing multiple flagship funds, namely, Nippon India Large Cap Fund, Nippon India Multi Cap Fund and Nippon India Pharma Fund, for over 15 years.

As far as investments are concerned, Bhan’s mantra is simple: Keep it simple.

It’s the beginning of a new year and that’s always a good time to start investing. But equity markets are on a high. The S&P BSE Sensex has been at around 60,000 since November 2022. Is this a good time for a novice investor to enter the equity markets?
It is not easy to time the equity market. An investor generally targets equities
for medium- to long-term goals. So, it is advisable to enter the markets in a staggered manner; via step-by-step investments or through a systematic investment plan (SIP). That’s the right approach to gradually increase allocation.

I have Rs 10 lakh to invest today. What do you recommend? I know asset allocation is specific to individuals, but give us your broad guidance.
Just stick to two asset classes; debt and equity. You can diversify a bit in gold. But that’s about it. In normal market conditions, I would suggest a 50-50 allocation to equity and debt. But given the high valuations right now, I would recommend 40 percent in equity, 50 percent in debt and 10 percent in gold, as a broad allocation percentage.

Which category of equity funds would you recommend at this time?
Stick to diversified funds. A flexi-cap fund or multi-cap fund will give you exposure across all sectors.

Which sector(s) of the Indian economy are expected to perform well and which ones might face a setback this year?
In terms of earnings growth, the engineering and manufacturing, and banking and financial services sectors are well-positioned. After a disastrous show in 2020 (a loss of around 9 percent), the pharmaceutical sector might also see a change in fortunes on account of better corporate earnings.