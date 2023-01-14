 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold prices hit a new high: Time to sell?

Moneycontrol PF Team
Jan 14, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Gold futures traded at a new high. However, while experts caution against going purely by past returns, they say there’s steam left in the gold rush, with a lot of volatility thrown in.

Seized gold (Image: ANI)

The yellow metal is on fire. Gold futures traded at a new high of Rs 56,245 per 10 grams on the MCX. In international markets, gold has crossed the important psychological mark of $1,900 per ounce. The recovery in international prices of gold since November 2022, along with a weak Rupee in last one year, have ensured that Indian portfolios with an allocation towards gold have done well. Does that mean you should invest more in the ultimate currency?

Riding the gold rush

In the three months that ended January 12, 2023, exchange-traded funds (ETF) investing in gold and silver saw gains of 10.98 percent and 19.36 percent, respectively. The quick move ensured that placid movement in precious metals in the second and third quarter of CY2022 were forgotten. However, investors are advised to revisit the movement of gold in years prior.

Gold hit a high of $2,070 per ounce in March 2022, in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But the subsequent announcement of a series of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) brought gold prices under pressure. When interest rates are hiked and investors get a positive real rate of return (where the nominal interest rate is higher than the rate of inflation), gold prices go down. A stronger Dollar due to capital flows from emerging markets also worked against gold. No wonder, those who bought gold at above $2,000 are yet to see their purchase price.

Something similar was seen when gold hit $2,070 in August 2020, when everyone was worried about the impact of the pandemic on the economic situation worldwide. Gold took almost 18 months to reach those prices again in March 2022, thanks to the fiscal and monetary policy response of policymakers worldwide to revive economic growth.

Whatever be the reasons for such wild price movements, there is a lesson to be learnt – returns from gold are not linear and if you land on the wrong side, then gold may make you wait for months.