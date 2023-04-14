 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four tax-saving tools for your investment portfolio

Lisa Barbora
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Although there are many such financial investments available, not all would suit your risk profile and requirements. Investing in the wrong instrument just to save on taxes is like boarding a wrong train

Start tax saving investments early in the financial year

The new financial 2023-24 has just begun. There are tons of financial tasks for you to get started off with this time of the year. One of them is tax planning, and the sooner you get started on that one, the better.

The reason: You get to benefit from an additional 10 months’ worth of returns.

Tax saving benefits for investments are defined under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. A variety of different investment products can fit under the 80C umbrella.

There are choices across insurance, pension funds, fixed deposits and equity investments that you can choose from within this tax saving incentive. However, not all the options make for a good investment. The smart way to utilise the 80C benefit is to keep one eye on the quality of the investment option too. For instance, insurance policies are not investments in their true form and fixed deposits offer only a five-year deposit option under this section and, hence, we are leaving these two out of the discussion and focusing on long-term wealth creation along with immediate tax saving via the remaining options.