Focus on being skilled, success and money will follow: Nithin Kamath

Bhavya Dua
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Not more than 25% of the money earned should be spent on material things such as cars and bikes is Kamath's advise to youngsters. "Investing in experiences will make you more intellectual than anything else ever will,” he says in an interview to Moneycontrol

Zerodha CEO and Co-founder Nithin Kamath.

Nithin Kamath, CEO and the founder of India’s largest stockbroking house Zerodha, has one advise for youngsters looking to make it big: focus on developing skills, money and success will follow.

“It’s very hard to set a money goal and chase it down. The idea is to find something that you like to do and get better at it,” Kamath said in an interview to Moneycontrol on Children’s Day, November 14, as he stressed on striking a balance between spending and saving.

In today’s world, if you are good at something, money will automatically follow, said Kamath who started trading when he was just 17.

Setting up “money goals” can lead to all decisions being driven by the urge to get rich, which can create ethical problems, he said.

“I am trying to help my son explore what he likes or loves to do, without keeping any material goods in mind,” Kamath said, adding the only money lesson that kids should be taught in the early years is to not take it for granted.

But it is important for young adults to understand the way money worked and find a balance in their spending-saving goals.