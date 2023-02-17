Financial security for family is the top life goal for Indians: Bajaj Allianz Life Survey

Ensuring financial security for families has emerged as the top goal for Indians in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance survey has found. In 2019, the top goal for Indians was to provide for their children’s education.

An overwhelming 71 percent said financial security ranks as their top priority, ahead of other goals, the private life insurer’s report said.

It also showed that Indians’ life goals preparedness index stands at 47 — meaning, 47 percent had the knowledge and confidence to take action to achieve their life goals through financial planning.

The second edition of the company’s flagship survey, which started in 2019, polled 1,936 people across 13 cities, including metro, Tier-1 and emerging Tier-2 cities.

Bhavya Dua